At least 5 people wounded in magnitude 5.0 earthquake in China

A powerful 5.0-magnitude earthquake in China's southwestern Yunnan province left at least five people injured, Sputnik reported citing local media.

The quake hit the province's Tonghai county at 01:44 a.m. on Monday [17:44 GMT on Sunday], the CGTN broadcaster reported, citing the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

Those wounded had been hospitalized and were in stable condition, the outlet added.

The authorities are reportedly conducting a rescue operation in the area.

