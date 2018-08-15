China, Africa to strengthen cooperation in poverty reduction

15 August 2018 02:29 (UTC+04:00)

China and Africa will step up cooperation to reduce poverty, a Chinese poverty relief official said Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

"Reducing poverty and achieving sustainable development are shared targets and historical tasks of China and Africa," said Liu Yongfu, director of the State Council Leading Group Office of Poverty Alleviation and Development.

The two sides will strengthen communication to share their experience of poverty alleviation and work together to conduct research in the field.

China will continue to train poverty relief workers from Africa according to the needs of African countries, Liu told a conference on poverty reduction and development under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

The two sides will launch some pilot projects that serve as examples or provide technical support for poverty relief work, according to Liu.

