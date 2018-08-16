Chinese Xiamen airline boeing crash-lands at Manila Airport

16 August 2018 22:21 (UTC+04:00)

China's airlines 737-800 Boeing crash landed at Manila Airport, Sputnik reported citing AirLive. The media specified that the emergency evacuation was underway.

According to the AirLive, the flight MF8667 of the Chinese Xiamen airline circled Manila for about one hour. During the second attempt to land at 15:55 UTC, the Boeing 737-800 skidded off the runway.

No immediate information about the casualties or the reasons behind the accident is available at the moment.

According to the photos that appeared online, the plane is stocked lopsided on the runaway.

As the AirLive reports, the plane might have a broken engine. The media added that the emergency evacuation was underway.

The crash took place amid the tropical storm Yagi and the southwest monsoon, which had brought heavy flooding to the capital Manila and the surrounding areas. One of the latest storms has prompted about 20,000 residents to flee the district of Marikina in the capital region where floods swept away cars.

The XiamenAir, formerly known as the Xiamen Airlines, is a passenger airline based in Xiamen, Fujian Province and is a part of the SkyTeam alliance. The company's fleet includes at least 164 planes and flies to 70 destinations.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Category news
Azerbaijan to present logistics and tourism potential in China
Economy news 18:05
China, U.S. to hold next round of trade talks in late August
China 08:56
Kazakh company may take part in infrastructure construction for int’l corridor (Exclusive)
Economy news 15 August 16:38
Uzbekistan, China to expand co-op in textile industry
Economy news 15 August 16:17
China, Azerbaijan: investment opportunities, trade, implementation of joint projects
Economy news 15 August 14:42
China says U.S. solar tariffs violate trade rules, lodges WTO complaint
China 15 August 05:36
Latest
5.0-magnitude quake jolts southern Italy
Europe 22:50
Iraq bombs Islamic State 'operations room' in Syria: military
World 21:53
Sixteen migrants escape from detention center in Madrid
Europe 21:25
Moody's comments on impact of depreciation of lira on SOCAR’s investments in Turkey
Oil&Gas 21:19
Kazakhstan increases gold production
Economy news 21:11
Illusion of "great Armenia" threatens country with disappearance from political map: expert
Politics 20:58
Trade representative: Azerbaijan eyes to increase export of products to Central Europe
Economy news 20:45
Azerbaijan eyes to open trading house in Poland in 2018 (Exclusive)
Economy news 20:41
Azerbaijani bicycle manufacturer plans to export products
Economy news 20:32