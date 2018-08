Police in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, have detained the owner of a hotel where a fire killed 19 people and injured 23 others early on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The owner, surnamed Zhang, of Beilong Hot Spring Leisure Hotel in the city's Songbei District is now being questioned, according to local police.

Further investigation is underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news