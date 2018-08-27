Belarusian company to supply parts for dump trucks to China

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

The contract for the supply of components for Belarusian dump trucks worth over $360,000 has been signed in Beijing by representatives of Belarusian BelAZ OJSC and China Datang Corporation (CDT), BelTA news agency reported citing the Belarusian Embassy in China.

The contract has been signed on the sidelines of the meeting of the commission for trade and economic cooperation of the Belarus-China intergovernmental cooperation committee.

At a working meeting with CDT representatives, the possibility of signing further contacts in the field of mechanical engineering and electric power industry was discussed.

The meeting of the commission was held with the participation of Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus Andrei Dapkiunas. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Minister of Economy of Belarus Aleksander Chervyakov and Deputy Minister of Commerce of China Fu Ziying.

At the event, issues of bilateral trade and economic cooperation were addressed, including the development of the China-Belarus industrial park, as well as credit and investment ties.

The bilateral interaction of Belarusian and Chinese state-owned companies, interregional contacts and increasing the export of Belarusian goods and services to China were also discussed.

Andrei Dapkiunas underlined the exceptional importance of the first China International Import Expo to be held November 5-10 in Shanghai as an opportunity for Belarus to give a new impetus to the export of Belarusian goods and services to China.

The Belarusian diplomat called the exhibition a unique opportunity for Belarusian companies to gain a foothold in one of the world’s biggest markets. The deputy minister also drew attention to the importance of the consistent formation of a trade balance between Belarus and China and stressed the possibility of achieving this goal considering the interests of both countries.

The meeting of the commission was held in anticipation of the third session of the Belarus-China intergovernmental cooperation committee scheduled for autumn.

