China says putting pressure on Beijing won't work amid trade war with U.S.

31 August 2018 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

China’s foreign ministry on Friday said that putting pressure on Beijing over trade won’t work, after a report that U.S. President Donald Trump is prepared to quickly ramp up a trade war between the two countries, Reuters reports.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.

Bloomberg reported that Trump has told aides he is ready to impose tariffs on $200 billion more in Chinese imports as soon as a public comment period on the plan ends next week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24
Oil stable as Iran sanctions loom, but trade wars weigh
Oil&Gas 10:01
Kremlin says Putin, Trump could hold talks three times this year
Russia 09:47
China launches special online source to track down fake news
China 03:37
Latest
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59
Baku hails Merkel’s position on Karabakh conflict’s settlement
Politics 12:57
Tajik-Chinese Mining Company to finance repair of schools in Gulistan
Tajikistan 12:56
Stationing of police along border with Azerbaijan, indicates problems in Armenian army
Politics 12:52
Albanian section of TAP 99% ready
Oil&Gas 12:50
Netanyahu: Private enterprise will strengthen development towns
Israel 12:48
Putin congratulates Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbekov on Independence Day
Kyrgyzstan 12:39
Acer presents totally new products at IFA 2018 trade show in Berlin (PHOTO)
ICT 12:31
Juncker: EU will respond in kind if U.S. imposes car tariffs
Europe 12:25