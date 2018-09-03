China discusses ways to stabilize market expectations

3 September 2018 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

China’s financial oversight body has discussed with experts ways to improve communications with market participants and stabilize market expectations, the central bank said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The office of the cabinet’s Financial Stability and Development Committee (FSDC), which is based at the central bank, held a meeting with experts including former central bank chief Zhou Xiaochuan, the central bank said in a statement.

The meeting was chaired by central bank governor Yi Gang, who is also a deputy head of the FSDC, the central bank said.

