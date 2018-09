China’s state planner and finance ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for a $6-billion package to modernize farming and improve the rural environment, the government said on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The funds from the ADB and its partners will be provided between 2018 and 2022, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

