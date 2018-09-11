China says regrets Canada's WTO complaint on pulp anti-dumping duties

11 September 2018 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

China’s commerce ministry said on Tuesday it regretted Canada’s complaint to the World Trade Organization on its anti-dumping duties slapped on pulp imports from the North American nation, Reuters reports.

The world’s second largest economy, ensnared in global trade disputes, said it imposed the duties on imports of cellulose pulp from Brazil, Canada and the United States in 2014, prompting Canada to complain to the WTO that year.

Cellulose pulp is used in making rayon fabric, paper, packaging and banknotes.

