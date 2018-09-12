China's Xi: Protectionism is rearing its head

12 September 2018 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Protectionism and unilateralism were rearing their heads in global politics and the states of northeast Asia should work together to counter that trend, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

“There are deep and complex changes underway in the international situation, the politics of force, unilateral approaches and protectionism are rearing their head,” Xi said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Russia’s Pacific coast.

