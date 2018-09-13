Honda recalls two more models in China due to engine issue

13 September 2018 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Honda Motor Co will recall 22,702 Honda Jade cars and 27,554 Acura CDX sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in China, market regulators said on Thursday, because of a cold-climate engine problem that has already forced the recall of hundreds of thousands of vehicles, Reuters reports.

A Beijing-based company spokesman said in total Honda will have to recall six models, affecting 591,055 vehicles because of the same engine issue.

“The latest recalls are the last of (a) series of product call-backs,” the spokesman said.

The Japanese automaker has been forced to conduct those recalls in China due to problems caused by an unusual amount of uncombusted petrol collecting in the engine’s lubricant oil pan.

The issue in some cases caused a strong odor of gasoline inside the car and in other cases the car’s check-engine light came on, Honda has said.

Both the Honda Jade car and the Acura CDX are produced in China by its joint ventures with local Chinese automaker partners.

Acura is Honda’s premium brand of vehicles.

Honda said the problem does not affect the engine’s performance and there have been no reports of accidents.

