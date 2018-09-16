Tariff war won’t solve US trade deficit – China’s Ministry of Commerce

16 September 2018 06:43 (UTC+04:00)

Washington's unilateral measure of imposing more tariffs won't solve its trade deficit problem, Gao Feng, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC), said Thursday, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Speaking at a press conference, Gao noted that fluctuations of the US' trade surplus or deficit are decided not by the White House, but by the market itself. He pointed out that despite the trade wars, Beijing's trade surplus with the United States widened by 7.7 percent (about $181 billion) in the first eight months of 2018.

China's exports to the United States increased by 6.5 per cent, he noted.

According to Gao, the increase in exports is mainly due to higher demand in the US domestic market. Also, since Chinese exporters are worried about changes in US tariff policy, they have sought to close their deals before such changes could cost them.
The spokesperson also said that "the US trade deficit is related to its low savings rate, the status of the US dollar as the reserve currency and the country's control on exports to China," Xinhua reports.

Gao called on the White House to recognize that unilateral tariffs won't solve the problem and to take a pragmatic approach to ensure the "healthy and stable" development of bilateral trade.

The Trump administration's unilateral tariffs have prompted China, Canada, Mexico, the European Union and others to impose retaliatory tariffs on US goods, particularly agricultural exports.

The China-US trade tensions sharply escalated in March, after US President Donald Trump announced import duties on steel and aluminum. Since then, Washington and Beijing have exchanged several rounds of tit-for-tat tariffs, with bilateral trade consultations failing to resolve the dispute.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: WSJ
US 02:39
Typhoon kills 12 in Philippines, heads to southern China
Other News 15 September 19:48
G20 trade ministers say WTO reform 'urgent' as new Trump tariffs loom
Economy news 15 September 12:36
Chinese wine importers look into Georgian wine
Georgia 15 September 10:27
Growth in Chinese home prices accelerates to two-year high
China 15 September 10:24
Venezuela hands China more oil presence, but no mention of new funds
Other News 14 September 21:58
Latest
Azerbaijan Central Bank head talks possibility of reducing discount rate (Exclusive)
Economy news 07:13
Four killed in shootout at Mexico City tourist spot
Russia 05:42
Floods renders 30,000 homeless in Nigeria
Other News 04:35
Death toll from Mexico City mariachi plaza shootout rises to four
Other News 03:14
Trump to announce new China tariffs as early as Monday: WSJ
US 02:39
5.5-magnitude quake hits Japan: USGS
Other News 01:27
258 immigrants rescued in waters off south of Spain
Europe 00:22
Deadly virus spreads worldwide, claims first death in Canada
Other News 15 September 23:43
Iran says ready to thwart US sanctions
Politics 15 September 22:15