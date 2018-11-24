At least 2 killed, 24 injured in blast at car factory in China

24 November 2018 06:28 (UTC+04:00)

The blast at car factory occurred at 11:40 p.m. (15:40 GMT) on Friday in the Dongfeng county, China’s northeastern Jilin province, Sputnik reported.

The blast had caused a large fire at the plant. At least 2 people have been killed and 24 others injured in an explosion, local authorities said.

The county authorities said over 220 firefighters, 150 police officers and 80 medics were working at the site of the incident.

The authorities have ruled out that the incident might have been a terrorist attack.

