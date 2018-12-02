Eight dead in SW China residential building fire

2 December 2018 08:25 (UTC+04:00)

Eight people were killed and three more injured in a residential building fire early Sunday in southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said, Xinhua reported.

The fire broke out at about 1:58 a.m. in a residential building for rural residents in Xishan District of Kunming, the capital city of Yunnan, the district publicity department said.

The fire directly caused five deaths and another three died after falling from the building while trying to escape from the fire, the department said.

The three injured are under medical treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump, Xi agree not to impose trade tariffs after January 1
US 06:28
China supports Saudi Arabia in economic and social change
China 1 December 13:54
Trump, China's Xi poised for high-stakes summit over trade war
US 1 December 13:50
Energy minister: Russia's deliveries of coal to China grow by over 8%
Russia 1 December 10:52
Kyrgyz companies illegally mine antimony and export it to China
Kyrgyzstan 1 December 10:35
BRICS slam protectionism as China-U.S. spat overshadows G20 talks
US 1 December 03:03
Latest
Russia-Saudi Fund to ınvest $2bln in Russia in 2019
Russia 09:37
Mehriban Aliyeva’s election as AGF President gave great boost to beautiful sport of gymnastics in Azerbaijan: Azad Rahimov (PHOTO)
Politics 08:39
Real estate prices may decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy 08:03
Baku hosting FIG Congress for first time (PHOTO)
Society 08:00
Saudi Crown Prince meets Russia's President Putin; discusses oil market rebalancing
Russia 07:33
U.S. consulate in Mexico attacked with grenade, no injuries
World 07:01
Trump, Xi agree not to impose trade tariffs after January 1
US 06:28
Erdogan: We 'cannot be satisfied' with Riyadh's Khashoggi case explanations
Turkey 05:47
Several injured in India train blast
Other News 05:00