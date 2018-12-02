23 dead in China explosion identified after DNA tests

2 December 2018 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

All 23 people killed in the combustible and toxic gas-triggered blasts in north China's Hebei Province have been identified after DNA tests, local authorities said Sunday, accorging to Xinhua.

The victims are from 20 different households which previously registered their family members as missing after the accident, according to the city information office of Zhangjiakou.

An investigation showed that the vinyl chloride leaked from the gas holder at Hebei Shenghua Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. and spread to a nearby road, causing the blasts at around 0:40 a.m. Wednesday.

The blasts engulfed many roadside vehicles, causing heavy casualties including the drivers of coal-loaded trucks waiting to enter the chemical plant as well people with no relation to the company.

A further 22 were injured.

The local police have detained 15 people from the company.

The provincial authorities have ordered that lessons be learned from the blasts, and thorough checking for safety loopholes, to avoid more accidents.

