China, Poland eye closer economic ties

13 April 2019 00:11 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki here Friday, calling on both countries to step up economic cooperation, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the eighth leaders' meeting between China and Central and Eastern European Countries (CEEC) held at the southern Croatian coastal city of Dubrovnik.

Calling Poland an influential country in Central and Eastern Europe, Li said China attaches great importance to developing its ties with Poland.

China stands ready to enhance political mutual trust, strategic communication and pragmatic cooperation with Poland, said Li.

He called on both sides to strengthen communication and coordination of the inter-governmental committee to intensify cooperation in areas of economy and trade, agriculture, aviation and infrastructure construction.

China is willing to expand import of good-quality Polish products, said Li, adding that China welcomes Polish enterprises to explore the Chinese market.

Li said the China-EU leaders' meeting held earlier this week in Brussels agreed that China and EU countries treat each other's enterprises under the principles of fair competition, impartiality and non-discrimination.

China pays high attention to the cooperation between China and Poland under the China-EU and China-CEEC frameworks, said the premier, encouraging Poland to further contribute wisdom and strength to the China-EU ties and China-CEEC cooperation.

Speaking highly of the rapid development of Poland-China ties, Morawiecki said Poland has always treated foreign enterprises in line with the principles of fairness and non-discrimination.

He said Poland welcomes Chinese enterprises to come and invest, expressing the hope that enterprises from both countries can establish in-depth cooperation so as to open a new chapter of bilateral economic ties.

Poland is ready to cooperate with China in areas of agriculture, furniture, cosmetics, infrastructure construction, maritime industry and culture, said Morawiecki.

He added that Poland hopes to explore third-party cooperation with China under the China-CEEC framework.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Uzbekistan launches production of motorcycles from Chinese Lifan spare parts
Economy 12 April 17:58
Azerbaijani alcoholic beverage producer eyes to export wine to China
Economy 12 April 17:54
Why BP decided to exit China shale gas?
Oil&Gas 12 April 11:37
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan, China have still more to do to promote bilateral trade
Economy 12 April 10:31
Hikmat Hajiyev: Belt and Road Initiative to provide immense opportunities to bring China and Azerbaijan closer
Economy 12 April 09:54
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 12 April 09:10
Latest
US issues new anti-Venezuela sanctions
US 01:00
Sudan defense minister steps down as head of transitional military council
Other News 00:28
Security Council renews mandate of UN support mission in Haiti for last time
Other News 12 April 23:49
Moody's expects improvement of quality of banking supervision in Azerbaijan
Finance 12 April 23:24
Ebola spread concentrated in Congo, not a wider emergency: WHO
Terrorism 12 April 23:05
Two killed in clashes in coca eradication operation in Peru
Other News 12 April 22:42
U.S. tech giant SolarWinds buys Israeli AI company for 350 mln USD
US 12 April 22:07
Two killed as buildings collapse in rain-soaked Brazil
Other News 12 April 21:41
Dairy producer in Azerbaijan increases production
Economy 12 April 19:48