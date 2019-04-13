China-Europe train services on the rise

China-Europe trains made 234 trips departing from or arriving in the city of Zhengzhou, capital of Henan Province, during the Jan.-March period, up 95 percent from last year, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

The freight carried by the trains totalled 110,300 tonnes, with a value of 763 million U.S. dollars, up 56.6 percent and 12.1 percent, respectively, according to the customs of the city.

The imports mainly include machine parts, iron and steel primary and manufactured products, whole vehicles and auto parts while the exports covers 1,300 categories including garments, machine parts and electronics.

Since April 8, Zhengzhou has seen its China-Europe train service increase to 18 outbound trips and 11 inbound trips every week.

Most of the trains travel between Zhengzhou and European cities such as Hamburg, Munich and Liege. Some travel on routes connected with Central Asian cities including Alma Ata and Tashkent, as well as Vietnam in Southeast Asia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news