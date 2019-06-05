China hopes DPRK, U.S. to work for progress toward political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue

5 June 2019 19:29 (UTC+04:00)

China said Wednesday that it hopes the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States will meet each other half way, continue to act on their consensus and work for advancement toward a political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks at a press briefing when responding to a question about a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the DPRK saying in a statement that the United States has intentionally avoided from implementing the DPRK-U.S. joint statement reached in Singapore and only insisted on the DPRK's unilateral surrender of nuclear weapons.

Geng said the joint statement, released after the two countries' leaders held a historic meeting in Singapore in June last year, brought the Peninsula issue back onto the right track of dialogue and consultation.

Noting that the Peninsula peace talks are at a critical stage, Geng said China hopes that the DPRK and the U.S. will firm confidence, keep patience, and show flexibility.

"They need to meet each other half way, continue to implement their consensus, accommodate each other's legitimate concerns and work for progress for a political settlement of the Peninsula issue," Geng said.

"China will continue to work with the rest of the international community to make positive efforts for this end," Geng said.

