China issues yellow warning for rainstorms

8 June 2019 07:26 (UTC+04:00)

China's national observatory on Saturday issued a yellow alert for rainstorms in some southern areas from now to Sunday morning, Trend reported citing Xinhua.

Until 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy rain to rainstorms are expected to hit parts of Hunan, Jiangxi, Zhejiang, Fujian and Guizhou provinces, as well as Chongqing municipality and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, the National Meteorological Center said.

Some of those regions will see up to 180 mm of rainfall within 24 hours.

The center advised local governments to keep alert to possible flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain and recommended outdoor operations be halted in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

