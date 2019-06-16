Hong Kong leader apologizes to public after massive protests over extradition bill

16 June 2019 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam apologized to the public on Sunday with “utmost sincerity and humility” after the second massive protest in a week over a proposed extradition bill that would allow people to be sent to mainland China for trial, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Lam’s statement came after hundreds of thousands of people clogged the streets in central Hong Kong dressed in black to demand that she steps down, a day after she suspended the extradition bill.

