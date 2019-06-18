Death toll rises to 11 in SW China earthquake

18 June 2019 05:13 (UTC+04:00)

Eleven people died and another 122 were injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday night, the Yibin city government said early Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The earthquake hit Changning County of Yibin at 10:55 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to local authorities.

The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Rescue efforts are under way.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
6.0-magnitude quake hits Sichuan: CENC
China 17 June 21:53
Xi to pay state visit to DPRK
China 17 June 19:47
WTO suspends litigation over China 'market economy' status at Beijing's request
Other News 17 June 14:34
Huawei CEO expects sales to drop to $100 billion in 2019, 2020
Other News 17 June 11:55
Huawei prepares for 40%-60% fall in international smartphone shipments: Bloomberg
Other News 17 June 10:21
5.2-magnitude quake strikes Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
Other News 17 June 08:08
Latest
Mexico could beat U.S. in trade war, but would be a 'pyrrhic' victory: president
Other News 05:54
Two seriously injured in Toronto Raptors victory parade shooting: police
Other News 04:25
Over 2 mln Somalis to be in food crisis by July: UN agency warns
Other News 03:42
Boeing says has no plans to change name of 737 MAX
Other News 03:00
Reuters: U.S. preparing to send more troops to Middle East
US 02:23
Britain plans to tackle mental health issues among students
Europe 01:45
2 killed, 10 missing as passenger boat sinks in Indonesia
Other News 00:59
Militant fire in Syria's Aleppo kills 11 civilians - Russian MoD
Arab World 00:16
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov
Society 17 June 23:33