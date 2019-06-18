Death toll rises to 11 in SW China earthquake

Eleven people died and another 122 were injured after a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday night, the Yibin city government said early Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The earthquake hit Changning County of Yibin at 10:55 p.m. Monday (Beijing Time), according to local authorities.

The epicenter, with a depth of 16 km, was monitored at 28.34 degrees north latitude and 104.90 degrees east longitude, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Rescue efforts are under way.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news