China's President Xi to attend G20 summit from June 27-29

23 June 2019 07:10 (UTC+04:00)

China’s President Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit in Japan next week, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, giving the first official confirmation of his attendance at a gathering where he is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The G20 summit will be held in the city of Osaka on June 27-29. Xinhua did not give further details.

Xi’s meeting with Trump could be pivotal to getting negotiations back on track to de-escalate the U.S.-China trade war.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
7 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake
China 02:44
2 dead, 4 missing as rainstorms hit southwest China
China 01:43
5.4-magnitude quake hits China's province
China 22 June 19:16
Kazakhstan to increase container transport volume
Economy 22 June 15:15
China needs nearly $440 billion to clean up rural environment
Other News 22 June 14:23
Kazakhstan, Japan to launch direct flights
Economy 22 June 10:22
Latest
North Korea's Kim says will consider letter received from Trump
Other News 07:53
3 killed in rocket attack on army tugboat in western Myanmar
Other News 07:03
New NASA finding suggest Mars may have life after all
World 05:45
Saudi Airlines diverts flights from Gulf of Oman, Strait of Hormuz airspace
Arab World 05:09
Two Daesh supporters neutralized in Russia's Dagestan
Russia 04:30
3 Houthi militants killed in gov't forces' attack in southern Yemen
Arab World 03:48
7 injured in Sichuan 5.4-magnitude quake
China 02:44
Libyan navy says rescues 199 migrants off western coast
Arab World 02:19
2 dead, 4 missing as rainstorms hit southwest China
China 01:43