Six dead in plant blast in central China

27 June 2019 07:33 (UTC+04:00)

An explosion in a biotech workshop in central China's Henan Province Wednesday evening left six people dead, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blast happened at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in Xumei Biotech Co. Ltd. in Weishi County, killing five on the spot. Another died in hospital, said the local emergency management bureau.

Five injured people are receiving medical treatment in hospital, including one in critical condition, according to the bureau.

The head of the company was detained for investigation.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
US 06:23
U.S. Treasury Secretary says U.S., China were close to trade deal: CNBC
US 26 June 21:11
Aftermath Kazakh Arys city explosion: body count rising
Kazakhstan 26 June 10:50
Australian PM says Beijing should adopt reform to end U.S. trade war
Other News 26 June 10:33
Kazakh Arys city to be restored as soon as possible
Kazakhstan 25 June 15:34
At U.N. rights forum, Xinjiang vice-governor defends centers for Uighurs
Other News 25 June 15:04
Latest
Islamist insurgents kill at least 20 civilians in northeast Nigerian village: sources
Other News 08:02
BHGE working with leading companies in Azerbaijan to drive better returns, enhance production: Vice-President (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 07:00
Trump-Xi trade meeting set for Saturday morning in Osaka: White House
US 06:23
Venezuelan authorities thwart another coup attempt — minister
Other News 05:51
US is 'not in a position to obliterate Iran,' Iranian foreign minister says
Politics 05:23
15 killed, 75 injured in Madgascar stampede
Other News 04:59
Israeli startup NeuroBlade raises $23 million to develop AI chip
Israel 04:24
Trump: U.S., Guatemala close to a safe third country deal on migrants
US 03:41
Azerbaijani boxer reaches semifinal at 2nd European Games
Society 03:05