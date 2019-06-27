Six dead in plant blast in central China

An explosion in a biotech workshop in central China's Henan Province Wednesday evening left six people dead, local authorities said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The blast happened at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday in Xumei Biotech Co. Ltd. in Weishi County, killing five on the spot. Another died in hospital, said the local emergency management bureau.

Five injured people are receiving medical treatment in hospital, including one in critical condition, according to the bureau.

The head of the company was detained for investigation.

