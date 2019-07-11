China to continue efforts to tackle climate change: Premier Li

11 July 2019 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

China will continue efforts to tackle climate change and plans to introduce more measures to strengthen energy saving and emission reduction, according to a meeting presided over by Premier Li Keqiang, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the head of the leading group of climate change, energy saving and emission reduction, said the country had made notable progress in improving the ecological environment.

China's carbon dioxide emission intensity has lowered over the years while the non-fossil fuel energy share of the total energy consumption has gradually increased, Li said.

He called for more efforts to realize the promise that the country's total emission of carbon dioxide would peak and carbon intensity fall sharply by about 2030.

Vice Premier Han Zheng, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice head of the leading group of climate change, energy saving and emission reduction, also attended the meeting.

