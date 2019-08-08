China surprises with best export growth since March, but imports remain weak

China’s exports unexpectedly returned to growth in July on improved global demand despite escalating U.S. trade pressure, but the rebound may be short-lived as Washington prepares to slap even more tariffs on Chinese goods, reports Trend referring to Reuters.

Analysts say a sharp drop in the yuan currency this week may offer only limited help for Chinese exporters, who are facing additional U.S. levies next month, shrinking profit margins, and sputtering demand worldwide.

July exports rose 3.3% from a year earlier, the fastest since March and more than the most optimistic estimate in a Reuters poll, customs data showed on Thursday. Analysts had expected a 2.0% drop after June’s 1.3% fall.

But imports remained weak, declining 5.6% and highlighting sluggish domestic demand as China’s economy struggles to get back on firmer footing. Still, the drop was less than an expected 8.3% and June’s 7.3%.

The better-than-expected trade readings helped buoy Asian stock markets, which suffered a heavy selloff earlier in the week as the Sino-U.S. trade war intensified and the yuan skidded to 11-year lows.

While China’s exports to the U.S. continued to shrink in July in the face of stiffer tariffs, shipments picked up to Europe, South Korea, Taiwan and, most noticeably, Southeast Asia (ASEAN).

“It could suggest that some exporters are trying to diversify their export regions, it could also be due to manufacturers’ relocations to ASEAN (from China),” said Betty Wang, a senior China economist at ANZ.

“This hopefully can offset some of the downside risks from the U.S. China bilateral trade.”

Washington is clearly watching shifts in China’s trade patterns as the trade dispute wears on. The United States recently warned Hanoi that some export goods labeled “Made in Vietnam” were of Chinese origin.

An official Chinese think tank attributed the rise in exports partly to Beijing’s Belt and Road initiative, a program that aims to boost business and trade ties with dozens of countries across the world.

“This year, China did not only increase its market share in major economies like the European Union, what’s more outstanding is the growth rate in emerging markets is very clear, especially the countries who we work with on Belt and Road,” said Yan Min, the director of the forecasting department at the State Information Center, according to state media.

