China’s growth to slow in 2019 due to Trump’s tariffs - IMF

10 August 2019 04:50 (UTC+04:00)

Trade tariffs imposed by the United States against Beijing will moderately slow Chinese economic growth this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"Growth is projected to moderate to 6.2 percent in 2019 as the planned policy stimulus partially offsets the negative impact from the US tariff hike on $200 billion of Chinese exports," the IMF said.

The Fund called on Beijing to solve tensions with Washington "through a comprehensive agreement that avoids undermining the international system."

The IMF noted that the Chinese economy is facing external headwinds and an uncertain environment. The Fund also said that rising food prices led to inflation, which is expected to remain at 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Fund found progress in China’s reforms in key economic areas.

"The strengthening of financial regulations and control over off-budget local government investment has reduced the pace of debt accumulation, helping contain the build-up of risks in the financial sector," the report said. "Opening up continued, with decreases in tariffs, passage of a new foreign investment law, and revisions to the negative list for foreign investment entry."

The IMF urged China to implement further structural fiscal reforms. This policy can enhance medium-term growth.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo hails U.S.-Turkey talks over Syria issues
US 01:13
Trump says U.S., China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal
US 9 August 23:56
Trump says North Korea's Kim sent 'very beautiful letter'; new meeting possible
US 9 August 22:01
Uzbekistan is world’s most active gold seller
Economy 9 August 18:30
Gold reserves increase in Kazakhstan
Economy 9 August 15:36
Kazakh Bank talks co-op with Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Finance 9 August 15:24
Latest
7 more bodies recovered in monsoon landslide in southern Myanmar
Other News 04:01
45 illegal immigrants rescued off Libya's western coast
Other News 03:15
Ten Syrian soldiers killed when repelling militant attack
Arab World 02:28
Some parts of UK left without electricity after major power failure
Europe 01:51
Pompeo hails U.S.-Turkey talks over Syria issues
US 01:13
Landslide in southern Ethiopia leaves 4 dead
Other News 00:29
Trump says U.S., China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal
US 9 August 23:56
UN chief highlights protection of indigenous languages
Other News 9 August 23:15
Floods kill at least 28 in southern India, displace thousands
Other News 9 August 22:37