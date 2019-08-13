Hong Kong's airport reopens on Tuesday after unprecedented closure

13 August 2019 04:30 (UTC+04:00)

Hong Kong’s airport reopened on Tuesday but its administrator warned that flight movements would still be affected, after China said widespread anti-government protests that halted flights a day earlier showed “sprouts of terrorism”, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The notice was published on the Hong Kong International Airport’s official mobile app at 6 a.m. (2200 GMT Monday). The airport, one of the world’s busiest, blamed demonstrators for halting flights on Monday.

“Hong Kong International Airport will implement flight rescheduling today with flight movements expected to be affected,” the notice said.

The exact trigger for the airport’s closure was not clear because protesters occupying the arrivals hall for the past five days have been peaceful. Most had left shortly after midnight, with about 50 protesters still there on Tuesday morning.

A Reuters reporter saw more than 100 travelers queuing up at Cathay Pacific’s ticketing counter early on Tuesday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Typhoon Lekima leaves 49 dead, 21 missing in China
China 12 August 20:44
Azerbaijan, China may cooperate on railway infrastructure
Economy 12 August 12:34
Typhoon Lekima leaves 44 dead, 16 missing in China (UPDATED)
China 12 August 08:42
Death toll from typhoon in eastern China rises to 32 as storm moves north
China 12 August 00:45
U.S. adviser Bolton to urge tougher UK stance on Iran and China
US 11 August 22:39
Hong Kong braces for fresh protests as marchers set to defy police ban
World 11 August 09:37
Latest
Majority of Britons support 'Brexit by any means' - poll
Europe 03:45
Chinese Scientists Discover Molecular ‘Gene Map’ in Mouse Embryos
China 02:53
Argentine Stock Market slumps 38 percent on local primary results
World 01:28
Eight migrants evacuated from rescue ship to Malta
Other News 00:34
U.S. would enthusiastically support a UK choice for no-deal Brexit: Trump adviser
US 12 August 23:50
13 injured in central Baghdad after Munitions explode at Ammunition Depot
Arab World 12 August 22:55
U.S. courts Brexit Britain with trade deal talk
Europe 12 August 22:07
Some 100 firefighters tackle blaze in West London
Europe 12 August 21:34
Russia’s Sberbank: Turkish Stream may be connected to TAP
Oil&Gas 12 August 21:00