China's new envoy to Russia expects more fruitful cooperation

China's new ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui on Wednesday called on both countries to make joint efforts for more fruitful cooperation, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"To relay the torch of China-Russia friendship from generation to generation and better benefit the two countries and peoples is an important task for us," Zhang told Chinese and Russian reporters at the Chinese embassy.

As the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has entered a new era, the two countries should strengthen their ties in the spheres of politics, security, practical cooperation, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and coordination in the international arena, he said.

The countries should strengthen cooperation on major projects in conventional and nuclear energy as well as aviation and space exploration, Zhang said.

They should also strengthen partnership in infrastructure construction to improve their inter-connectivity, paving the way for more trade and investment, he said.

The envoy believes that China and Russia should continue to align the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, building the Digital Silk Road and the Silk Road on Ice.

The countries should foster new areas of growth in the trade of farm produce, trade of services, cross-border e-commerce, Arctic development, and high-tech cooperation, Zhang said.

China and Russia should also jointly oppose trade protectionism and unilateralism, resolutely maintain multilateralism as well as a fair and just international economic order, he said.

Zhang, former deputy foreign minister of China, arrived in Moscow last week to replace his predecessor Li Hui, who left the post earlier this month after 10 years in office.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news