Trump urges China's Xi to meet Hong Kong protesters

15 August 2019 21:42 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet personally with the protesters in Hong Kong, saying it would lead to an end to tensions that have seized the territory for weeks, Trend reports citing Reuters.

“If President Xi would meet directly and personally with the protesters, there would be a happy and enlightened ending to the Hong Kong problem. I have no doubt!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came a day after he tied a U.S. trade deal with China to a humane resolution of the weeks of protests wracking Hong Kong. He made that comment hours after the State Department said it was “deeply concerned” about reports of movement of Chinese paramilitary forces along the Hong Kong border.

Trump, who has been seeking a major deal to correct trade imbalances with China ahead of his 2020 re-election bid, has faced criticism from Congress and elsewhere for not taking a stronger public line on Hong Kong and for his characterization of the protests earlier this month as “riots” that were a matter for China to deal with.

His apparently tougher stance on Wednesday followed an internal debate within the White House and State Department over whether the United States was looking too compliant as the Chinese appeared to be preparing for a crackdown.

A source familiar with the deliberations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that while an even-handed approach was smart, it was not the right signal to send in this case.

A statement from China’s foreign ministry on Thursday said Beijing had noted Trump’s comment that Beijing needs to resolve the crisis in Hong Kong on its own.

Trump said last month that Xi had acted “very responsibly” in dealing with the protests. The Financial Times newspaper reported earlier in July that the U.S. president had agreed with Xi at the Group of 20 summit in June to tone down criticism of China’s handling of the crisis.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China-Uzbekistan JV buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 17:49
US to eclipse Qatar, Australia as largest LNG exporter
Oil&Gas 16:36
Walmart raises earnings forecast for year after jump in quarterly sales
Other News 16:18
U.S. presidential candidate Cory Booker proposes office to fight white supremacy
Other News 15:30
China says has to take counter-measures to latest U.S. tariffs
Other News 15:06
U.S. has applied to seize Grace 1 tanker, Gibraltar says
Other News 14:07
Latest
German telecom company activates 1st 5G network in Berlin
Europe 22:20
Gibraltar decides to free seized Iranian tanker
Iran 21:11
Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office reps visit Armenian deserter
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 20:28
Ministry: Over 600,000 citizens’ minimum pensions to increase in Azerbaijan
Business 20:19
Azerbaijani tankmen participating in “Tank Biathlon” contest complete preparation for finals (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 19:47
Azerbaijani non-bank credit organization’s profit increases
Finance 19:17
All flights of Buta Airways to Tehran to be operated through new Salam Terminal
Economy 19:13
Baku holds solemn closing ceremony of "Sea Cup - 2019" contest
Politics 18:51
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to hold auction to raise 150M manats
Finance 18:23