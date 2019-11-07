China's index funds could grow ten-fold in a decade

7 November 2019 09:38 (UTC+04:00)

China’s index-tracking mutual funds have the potential to jump 10-fold to 6 trillion yuan ($857.29 billion) in assets over the next decade as investors are more likely to place money with them than rival stock-pickers who struggle to beat the market, veteran portfolio manager David Xu said, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Xu, the head of indexing and quantitative investment at Hua An Fund Management Co., said that growth in passive funds was being driven by the participation of more mature investors, as well as a rotation of Chinese money out of the stagnant real estate market and lower-yielding wealth management products (WMPs).

“Efficiency of China’s market is rapidly rising,” Xu, who manages over $5 billion worth of investment in several index funds, said in an interview as part of the Reuters 2020 Investment Outlook Summit.

He estimates that only two to three out of 10 active fund managers in China have beaten the benchmark CSI300 Total Return Index .CSIH00300, and the odds will shrink further as the market become more efficient.

Once viewed by some investors as a casino, China’s stock market is witnessing increasing participation by foreign and domestic institutional investors, whose intensive drilling into companies’ fundamentals makes it harder for stock-picking fund managers to identify opportunities that others may have missed.

Burned by the 2015/16 market crash, retail investors are shunning individual stocks, and switching to index-trackers.

“They’re avoiding the risks of individual stocks, instead turning to index investment,” said Xu, whose ChiNext 50 ETF (159949.SZ) has seen a 27-fold surge in assets since end-2017 to about 6 billion yuan. Xu also manages Hua An’s flagship SSE180 ETF (510180.SS) and Asia’s biggest gold ETF (518880.SS).

Equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) - the dominant form of index funds in China - have nearly tripled since the start of 2017, exceeding 500 billion yuan ($71.44 billion), according to fund consultancy Z-Ben Advisors. That contrasts with a 7% contraction in active equity and balanced funds during the period.

Although index funds in China have seen their share of the country’s mutual fund industry rise to 11.7% from less than 9% two years ago, the growth potential remains huge. In the United States, index funds have grabbed half of the fund market.

Fearful of missing out an expected boom, Chinese asset managers are rushing to launch new ETFs. Global players including Vanguard and BlackRock are also eyeing this segment of the China market.

Xu said that fiercer competition will inevitably lead to price wars, and innovations.

Having already launched ETFs tracking German and Japanese indexes to faciliate offshore investment, Hua An plans to launch an ETF that invests in the French market, Xu said.

“China is accelerating its opening-up. That creates new growth opportunities for ETFs.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil market edgy on U.S. crude build, trade deal angst
US 09:42
World’s fastest ultra-light aircraft to be produced in China
China 08:45
China, Georgia to increase throughput of Middle Corridor
Business 6 November 21:57
Minister: New strategy required to increase export of Iran’s goods to China
Business 6 November 20:13
China recognizes potential of Georgian exports to Chinese market
Business 6 November 20:07
Iran eyes China's market
Business 6 November 19:13
Latest
International Mugham Center to host Hungarian musical nights "Sounds of Hungary"
Society 10:56
Iranian currency rates for Nov. 7
Finance 10:49
Italy's Eni ready to diversify activities in Turkmenistan
Oil&Gas 10:48
Axpo reveals possible financial effects of Swiss Federal Council's decision
Oil&Gas 10:37
Germany's AM Ventures to invest in Israeli 3D print startups
Israel 10:34
Uranium enrichment resumes at Iran's Fordow nuclear site
Nuclear Program 10:25
All issues related to TAP project resolved, says minister
Oil&Gas 10:18
Azerbaijani oil prices down on Nov. 6
Oil&Gas 10:09
CPC-Kazakhstan extends tender for purchase of control and signaling devices
Tenders 10:07