China says hopes it can reach trade agreement with U.S. as soon as possible

9 December 2019 11:30 (UTC+04:00)

Beijing hopes that it can reach a trade agreement with the United States that satisfies both sides as soon as possible, China’s Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin said on Monday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Ren made the remarks during a press briefing in the Chinese capital.

China and the United States are negotiating a so-called “phase one” deal aimed at de-escalating the prolonged trade dispute, but it is unclear whether such an agreement can be reached in the near term.

Washington’s next round of tariffs against Chinese goods are scheduled to take effect on Dec. 15.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Oil prices slip as weak China exports highlights trade war impact
Oil&Gas 09:38
Governor of China's Xinjiang says U.S. bill violates international law
China 08:31
Asian stocks pulled higher by Wall Street jobs rally but China caution prevails
Other News 06:59
Chinese film week kicks off in Egypt's new capital
Arab World 03:26
Hong Kong police seize 1 pistol, 105 bullets suspected to be used by radicals in Sunday's demonstration
China 8 December 13:04
China's foreign trade up 2.4 pct in first 11 months
China 8 December 09:15
Latest
Istanbul Airport served over 47M passengers in 11 months of 2019
World 12:55
Over 1.2M commercial flights carried out in Turkey in 11 months
Turkey 12:55
Turnover on stock market at Baku Stock Exchange grows
Finance 12:54
Turkey, Malaysia to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan
Transport 12:53
Lufthansa to sell rest of catering unit LSG in 2020
Europe 12:41
Iran exports cargo ship to UAE
Business 12:37
Over 1.4 million flights carried out in Turkey in 11 months
Turkey 12:36
Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network
Europe 12:26
Iranian airline starts flights to Uzbekistan on Dec. 9
Transport 12:17