Chinese, Norwegian FMs meet in Madrid

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide on the sidelines of the 14th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Madrid, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Wang said that with the joint efforts from both sides, China-Norway relations have overcome difficulties and got back on track. The important consensus reached between the heads of the two states has guided the development of bilateral ties.

As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, Wang called on both sides to cherish the hard-won good situation, and continue to implement the consensus between the two heads of state.

Wang also called on the two sides to respect the development path of each side, take into consideration of core and major interests of each other, enhance mutual political trust, as well as properly manage sensitive issues.

China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation in all fields with Norway within the Belt and Road Initiative framework, and provide companies from both sides with the equal and non-discriminative environment.

"Under the current international situation, China and Norway should strengthen coordination and uphold multilateralism, taking actions against unilateralism and bullying, and safeguarding free trade, which is in the interests of all parties," said Wang.

Soreide was happy with the positive momentum of Norway-China relations. He said that Norwegian King Harald V's state visit in China last year was very successful. And now multi-level exchanges are frequent between the two countries while trade and economy are developing smoothly, according to Soreide.

Norway is willing to work with China to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and Chinese companies are welcome in Norway to take part in fair competition, said Soreide, stressing that no specific companies will be excluded from normal cooperation in Norway.

The Norwegian foreign minister said Norway is willing to appropriately deal with differences with China based on mutual respect, hoping to expand dialogues with China on the issues of the ocean, the Arctic and sustainable development, and strengthen coordination with China in seeking political solutions for regional and international hot issues.

