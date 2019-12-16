Chinese, Norwegian FMs meet in Madrid

16 December 2019 05:59 (UTC+04:00)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide on the sidelines of the 14th Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Madrid, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Wang said that with the joint efforts from both sides, China-Norway relations have overcome difficulties and got back on track. The important consensus reached between the heads of the two states has guided the development of bilateral ties.

As this year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations, Wang called on both sides to cherish the hard-won good situation, and continue to implement the consensus between the two heads of state.

Wang also called on the two sides to respect the development path of each side, take into consideration of core and major interests of each other, enhance mutual political trust, as well as properly manage sensitive issues.

China is willing to deepen pragmatic cooperation in all fields with Norway within the Belt and Road Initiative framework, and provide companies from both sides with the equal and non-discriminative environment.

"Under the current international situation, China and Norway should strengthen coordination and uphold multilateralism, taking actions against unilateralism and bullying, and safeguarding free trade, which is in the interests of all parties," said Wang.

Soreide was happy with the positive momentum of Norway-China relations. He said that Norwegian King Harald V's state visit in China last year was very successful. And now multi-level exchanges are frequent between the two countries while trade and economy are developing smoothly, according to Soreide.

Norway is willing to work with China to safeguard multilateralism and free trade, and Chinese companies are welcome in Norway to take part in fair competition, said Soreide, stressing that no specific companies will be excluded from normal cooperation in Norway.

The Norwegian foreign minister said Norway is willing to appropriately deal with differences with China based on mutual respect, hoping to expand dialogues with China on the issues of the ocean, the Arctic and sustainable development, and strengthen coordination with China in seeking political solutions for regional and international hot issues.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
China makes miracle in achieving food security: UN official
China 03:39
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for December 15 on some U.S. goods
China 00:39
China warns Germany of ‘consequences’ if it decides to ban Huawei 5G rollout
China 15 December 19:53
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for Dec. 15 on some U.S. goods
China 15 December 13:51
Mnuchin says trade deal with China to boost global economy
US 15 December 10:32
Digital trade, cyber intrusions to be part of US-China phase 2 trade talks
US 14 December 02:03
Latest
Mexico will never accept 'disguised' labor inspectors under USMCA: foreign minister
World 06:44
Protesters clash with police in Beirut again
Other News 05:14
Bodies of 7 men found in vehicle in Rio, Brazil
Other News 04:27
China makes miracle in achieving food security: UN official
China 03:39
Iranian president tells new ambassador to Russia to expand relations with Moscow
Politics 02:58
Turkey may close Incirlik Air Base, Kurecik radar station if deemed necessary
Turkey 02:07
Argentina to allow refugee Morales of Bolivia to make political statements
Other News 01:18
China suspends planned tariffs scheduled for December 15 on some U.S. goods
China 00:39
Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020
Israel 15 December 23:57