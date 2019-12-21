China's state fund to trim stakes in tech stocks

21 December 2019 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

China’s state-backed semiconductor fund announced plans to reduce holdings in some tech firms, even as foreign investors continued to add exposure to the country’s tech sector, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

The National Integrated Circuitry Investment Fund, also known as the “Big Fund”, planned to cut its stakes in Gigadevice Semiconductor, chipmaker Shenzhen Goodix Technology and Hunan Goke Microelectronics by about one percentage point each, according to those companies’ statements.

The state fund currently holds 9.7%, 6.6% and 15.6% in the three companies respectively. It did not elaborate on why it wants to cut its holdings.

The plan comes after stellar stock gains this year, with Gigadevice Semiconductor, Shenzhen Goodix and Goke up 213%, 160% and 93% respectively.

Foreigners have spent a record 190 billion yuan ($27.1 billion) via the Stock Connect so far in 2019 purchasing shares listed on the tech-heavy Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

Beijing set up the Big Fund to support its chip sector, and in October a new national semiconductor fund of 204.2 billion yuan was established as it further seeks tech self-sufficiency amid tighter U.S. scrutiny of Chinese tech firms.

China also launched the Nasdaq-style STAR Market in July.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
World oil market to tip into deficit next year
Oil&Gas 09:51
Senior US Official Ford formally invites China to begin arms control talks
US 03:12
China expects Syrian parties to maintain dialogue through constitutional committe
China 02:26
Trump says talked with China's Xi on trade deal, Hong Kong, North Korea
US 20 December 21:30
Oil steady near three-month highs on trade deal progress
Oil&Gas 20 December 12:04
Georgia decreases copper ore exports to China
Business 19 December 20:54
Latest
Georgian tour operators to receive state funding
Business 11:17
Tashkent leads in total services in Uzbekistan
Business 11:12
Kazakh oil and gas company opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 11:12
Eni re-enters Albania for new hydrocarbon area
Oil&Gas 11:12
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 21
Finance 11:09
Solar energy sources to be introduced in Azerbaijani national parks
Economy 11:08
Eni to be engaged in new renewable projects in US
Oil&Gas 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:48
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 10:47