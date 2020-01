Chinese firms implemented 1.4 trillion yuan ($203 billion) debt-to-equity swaps in 2019, the vice chairman of China’s banking and insurance regulator said on Monday, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

China will take different measures to dispose of risks from some high-risk institutions besides Baoshang, Jinzhou and Hengfeng banks, Xiao Yuanqi, spokesman of the regulator told a press conference in Beijing.

