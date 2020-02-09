China reports 37,100 novel coronavirus cases, 811 deaths (UPDATE)

The overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has reached 37,100 people, 811 of them died, China's National Health Commission said on its website on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the official data, the number of confirmed cases in China grew by more than 2,600 in the past 24 hours.

To date, over 2,600 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

04:17 (GMT+4) The number of deaths in China’s central Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak had risen by 81 to 780 as of Saturday, the province’s health commission said in a statement on its website on Sunday morning, Trend reports citing Reuters.

A further 2,147 cases have been detected in Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, taking the total in the province to 27,100.