China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 10, total at 1,016
China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb. 10, up from 97 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The total number of deaths on the mainland has now reached 1,016, the National Health Commission said.
There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.
Latest
CIS mission: Recent parliamentary elections - important step towards continuing reforms in Azerbaijan
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by head of Turkey-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group (PHOTO)
Ukrainian observers stress high level of preparation for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
UK observers at Azerbaijan's elections: This practice must be applied in many countries, including UK (PHOTO)