China reports 108 new coronavirus deaths on Feb. 10, total at 1,016

China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on the mainland on Feb. 10, up from 97 on the previous day, the country’s health authority said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The total number of deaths on the mainland has now reached 1,016, the National Health Commission said.

There were 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on Feb. 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day, bringing the total to 42,638.