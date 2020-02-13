Coronavirus-hit Hubei province discovers new diagnostic method as infected numbers rise

Hubei officials who are reportedly continuing to fight the infection at the epicenter of the outbreak, on Thursday are said to be one step closer to stopping the spread of the new strain of coronavirus. According to the Hubei Health Committee, local specialists have developed a new way to diagnose the deadly disease, hoping to catch it in its early stages, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"According to this method, the Hubei Province recently checked previously suspected cases and changed the results of the diagnosis. New patients were diagnosed in line with the new classification of diagnoses", the health committee is reported to have said.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December 2019 and has since spread to over 25 countries. In late January, the World Health Organization declared a Global Health Emergency of International Concern in light of the rapidly spreading epidemic.

The new strain of coronavirus - dubbed COVID-2019 - has now been confirmed to be passed in human-to-human transmission. The disease continues to spread across China and beyond, as many countries and organizations send medical supplies and other forms of aid to help China fight the epidemic. Russia sent two million disposable masks as a form of humanitarian aid to China.

Officials around the globe have imposed tough measures in a bid to mitigate the rapidly spreading outbreak. All travelers arriving from China to most international airports who display even slight traces of flu symptoms are reportedly put under strict quarantine in isolated wards.