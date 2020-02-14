China's Hubei reports 4,823 new coronavirus cases
Hubei Province, center of the novel coronavirus outbreak, reported 4,823 new confirmed cases and 116 new deaths Thursday, according to the provincial health commission on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The number of new cases included 3,095 clinically diagnosed cases, which have been seen as confirmed cases. The new deaths also include eight who were clinically diagnosed.
The latest report brought the total confirmed cases in the hard-hit province to 51,986.
