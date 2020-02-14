Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,380

China 14 February 2020 08:41 (UTC+04:00)
Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,380

The death toll in the outbreak of the new coronavirus in China has reached 1,380, while 6,723 people recovered, and the number of confirmed cases climbed to 63,851, China's National Health Commission reported on Friday noting that the statistics were corrected after the mistaken double count of the data from Hubei province, where the outbreak was first registered, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Wangyi news portal earlier reported that 1,488 people died from the new coronavirus, 6,982 people recovered, and the number of cases reached 63,918.

"As of 12am on February 13, a total of 1,380 deaths from the coronavirus was registered in China (number decreased by 108 after eliminating the mistaken double count of data from Hubei province), a total of 6,723 people recovered, and the number of those infected reached 63,851," the commission said.

Over 493,000 people had close contacts with those infected with the new coronavirus, and nearly 178,000 people remain under medical supervision.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus in the city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea
Poultry breeding developing in western Turkmenistan
Poultry breeding developing in western Turkmenistan
Governor of Russia's Saint-Petersburg city visits Turkmenistan's capital city (PHOTO)
Governor of Russia's Saint-Petersburg city visits Turkmenistan's capital city (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
Chinese gymnast likes to perform at Baku’s National Gymnastics Arena Society 09:39
Azerbaijan discloses list of insurance companies with highest payout ratio as of 2019 Economy 09:20
Azerbaijan’s Standard Insurance company presents new customer service subdivision Economy 09:17
Russia ready to support Turkmenistan in building ships for Caspian Sea Construction 09:15
Ambassador: New logistics chains might be developed via Latvia and Azerbaijan Transport 09:08
Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region meets with Andrzej Kasprzyk Politics 09:00
WHO adviser says Wuhan coronavirus could infect two-thirds of world’s population Other News 08:55
Death toll from new coronavirus in China reaches 1,380 China 08:41
New COVID-19 cases outside Hubei drop for 10th consecutive day Other News 08:05
US concerned about North Korea's vulnerability to coronavirus outbreak US 07:29
Passengers on ship turned away over virus fears disembark in Cambodia Other News 06:53
Turkish airline Atlasglobal suspends flights for second time in months Turkey 06:15
China's Hubei reports 4,823 new coronavirus cases China 05:27
Turkish, Russian military chiefs discuss Idlib on phone Turkey 04:41
Southwest extends 737 MAX flight cancellations through early August Other News 04:03
Trump administration taking $3.8 billion more from military for Mexico border wall Russia 03:21
U.S. Senate rebukes Trump, votes to limit Iran warmaking ability US 02:43
IMF sees resilient Chinese economy in mid- to long-term despite outbreak China 02:01
U.S. warship in Arabian Sea seizes suspected Iranian weapons US 01:15
Turkey condemns Syria for adopting resolution on so-called "Armenian genocide" Turkey 00:34
US hits Huawei with new charges of trade secret theft US 13 February 23:29
Rocket attack hits north Iraq base hosting US troops US 13 February 22:53
Five wounded in shooting spree in Baden-Württemberg, Germany Europe 13 February 22:15
PM Johnson asserts control over UK government, finance minister quits Europe 13 February 21:49
Former Trump aide Hicks to return to White House as election nears US 13 February 21:27
Supplies of petroleum products to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 13 February 21:01
Azerbaijani defense minister attends NATO meeting (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 20:59
Iran discloses volume of products exported from Yazd province Business 13 February 20:51
Minister: Task of Iranian gov’t - to take measures for future investments Business 13 February 20:43
Financial indicators of Georgian Terabank demonstrate positive outcomes Finance 13 February 20:40
US Aladdin Middle East company expanding territory for oil, gas exploration in Turkey Oil&Gas 13 February 20:37
Poultry breeding developing in western Turkmenistan Business 13 February 20:35
Georgia to build bypass road Transport 13 February 20:32
Azerbaijan’s CEC decides on 60th Salyan-Neftchala constituency within parliamentary elections Politics 13 February 20:31
Azerbaijani CEC cancels voting results of parliamentary elections in four constituencies Politics 13 February 20:31
Turkey-Syria trade down in 2019 Turkey 13 February 20:28
Title of Honorary Doctor of ADA University conferred on well-known US analyst Politics 13 February 20:17
Foundation of thermal power plant laid in northern Iran Business 13 February 20:14
International airport to start operations in southern Kazakhstan Transport 13 February 20:09
Governor of Russia's Saint-Petersburg city visits Turkmenistan's capital city (PHOTO) Turkmenistan 13 February 20:02
Number of cars registered in Kazakhstan in 2019 revealed Transport 13 February 19:45
New project launched at Iran’s Tabriz Petrochemical Company Oil&Gas 13 February 19:45
Russia's Sberbank connects mobile operators of Uzbekistan to its payment system Finance 13 February 19:44
Azerbaijan discloses most unprofitable types of insurance as of 2019 Economy 13 February 19:32
US-China energy trade set to pick-up significantly Oil&Gas 13 February 19:19
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of parliamentary elections at 33rd Khatai constituency Politics 13 February 19:15
Azerbaijan’s CEC considers appeals on number of constituencies Politics 13 February 19:07
Russian industrial company to develop co-op with Turkmenistan Construction 13 February 18:55
Weight of essential oils exported by Iran revealed Business 13 February 18:50
Foreign company eyes to establish helicopter airline in Uzbekistan Transport 13 February 18:47
SOCAR Georgia Gas expands pipeline network in Georgia Oil&Gas 13 February 18:33
Iran's gold export affected by sanctions Business 13 February 18:33
Georgian APM Terminals Poti present plans for creation of port Construction 13 February 18:14
Finland hopes to diversify, increase bilateral trade further with Azerbaijan: ministry Business 13 February 18:10
HSBC cuts China economic growth forecast on coronavirus impact China 13 February 18:01
Iran increases gas production at South Pars Oil&Gas 13 February 17:58
Number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey increases Turkey 13 February 17:55
Azerbaijani CEC annuls election results of 74th Lankaran constituency Politics 13 February 17:55
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates national Greco-Roman wrestling team (PHOTO) Politics 13 February 17:53
Azerbaijani CEC annuls voting results of 35th Khatai constituency at parliamentary elections Politics 13 February 17:45
Russian company boosts furniture production in Uzbekistan Business 13 February 17:38
Election results for 80th Imishli-Beylagan constituency canceled in Azerbaijan Politics 13 February 17:38
Ali Ahmadov: Parliamentary elections - new manifestation of democracy in Azerbaijan Politics 13 February 17:37
Uzbekistan launches Samarkand-Tashkent-Saint Peterburg bus route Transport 13 February 17:26
New deputy economy minister of Azerbaijan appointed Economy 13 February 17:18
Amazon headquarters in Madrid briefly evacuated after false bomb threat: police Europe 13 February 17:18
Turkmenistan, Russia discuss joint projects Business 13 February 17:15
Iran's gold export is weak - official Business 13 February 17:13
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Kazakhstan sharply increases Turkey 13 February 17:13
More letter bombs found at Dutch offices Europe 13 February 17:08
Tesla seeks to raise $2 billion through stock offering US 13 February 17:05
SOCAR implements social projects in Azerbaijan’s Sumgayit Oil&Gas 13 February 17:04
Hajiyev: Some forces with radical thinking emerged in European Parliament after recent parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan Politics 13 February 17:04
Turkey discloses number of tourists coming from Uzbekistan Turkey 13 February 16:56
Turkmen new national security minister appointed Turkmenistan 13 February 16:40
Azerbaijan's CEC considering OSCE ODIHR appeal on parliamentary elections Politics 13 February 16:38
E-commerce reaches record levels in Azerbaijan Finance 13 February 16:19
Iran to put up various oil products on its Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 13 February 16:08
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover increases Turkey 13 February 16:07
Anglo Asian Mining company completes refinancing loan with Azerbaijani big bank Business 13 February 15:42
Kazakhstan to introduce changes to country's agro-industrial complex dev't program Business 13 February 15:24
Global oil demand to dip to lowest level since 2011 Oil&Gas 13 February 15:22
Azerbaijan’s persimmon export volumes for last year revealed Business 13 February 15:16
Azerbaijan working to export persimmons to Baltic countries Business 13 February 15:13
Keep your business better connected with “My Business Wi-Fi” offerings from Azercell! Society 13 February 15:02
Georgia cuts fuel imports and consumption Oil&Gas 13 February 14:53
List of Azerbaijan’s main countries for export revealed Business 13 February 14:50
Georgia’s external trade turnover up Business 13 February 14:45
SOCAR's Azerikimya, Petkim ink experience sharing agreement Oil&Gas 13 February 14:41
Azerbaijan shows high activity in ensuring digital transformation of its economy ICT 13 February 14:14
IMF: Georgia’s economy growth remains strong Business 13 February 14:10
Uzbekistan Airlines announces new flights to Germany Transport 13 February 14:07
Further OPEC cuts not easy task to fulfill Oil&Gas 13 February 13:57
New steam turbogenerator being built at Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 13 February 13:57
French unemployment fell to 11-year low in fourth quarter Europe 13 February 13:46
Seagate opens innovation lab in Israel Israel 13 February 13:46
Deputy minister reveals ICT revenues in Azerbaijan for last year ICT 13 February 13:39
Uzbekneftegaz announces tender to buy controller for valves Tenders 13 February 13:34
Kazakhstan’s oil and gas company announces tender to buy pumps Tenders 13 February 13:25
Kazakhstan talks joining to Power of Siberia 2 with Russia Oil&Gas 13 February 13:23
All news