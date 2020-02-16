1665 individuals died, 9,419 recovered from coronavirus in China

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has climbed to 1,665; 9,419 individuals have recovered, and the number of those infected has exceeded 68,000, China’s National Health Commission said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The Commission reported on Saturday that more than 66,400 individuals had been infected, 1,523 people died and 8,096 recovered.

According to the latest official statistics, more than 158,000 people that had close contacts with infected people are under medical supervision. Over 11,200 patients are hospitalized in a grave condition. There are also more than 8,200 people in China suspected of having the infection, they have been quarantined.

The Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei Province in late December 2019. Cases of new coronavirus were found in 25 other countries and territories. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.