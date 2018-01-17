Czech government approves resignation after losing confidence vote

17 January 2018 12:08 (UTC+04:00)

The Czech government led by Prime Minister Andrej Babis approved its resignation on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said, a compulsory move after the minority cabinet lost a confidence vote on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

The government will remain in office pending negotiations on forming an alternative administration that could take weeks or months. Milos Zeman, who as president appoints prime ministers, has said he will give Babis another go at forming a government.

