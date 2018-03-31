UK Special Forces soldier killed in Syria bomb blast

A British soldier has been killed in a bomb blast in Syria, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed, Sky News reports.

The soldier is understood to be a member of the Special Forces.

A MOD spokesperson said: "It is with regret that we must confirm that a member of the UK Armed Forces was killed by an improvised explosive device in Syria yesterday.

"The individual was embedded with US forces on a counter-Daesh operation when the incident occurred.

"The family has been notified and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

"We cannot confirm any further details at this stage."

The roadside bomb in northern Syria killed two coalition personnel, including an American, and wounded five others.

The US military did not confirm the location of the blast, but it came soon after one was reported in Manbij by a Syrian official.

