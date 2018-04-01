One killed, four wounded in funfair accident in southeast France

1 April 2018 03:14 (UTC+04:00)

One man was killed and four other people injured on Saturday afternoon in a funfair accident of Neuville-sur-Saone (Rhone) in southeastern France, according to the twitter of the regional prefecture Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and the Rhone, Xinhua reported.

According to quotes from several media, a merry-go-round consisting of three arms with pods would have collapsed when turning at very high speed.

A 42-year-old man nearby was killed. An eight-year-old child ejected from the place was seriously wounded.

Firefighters were called at 4:40 p.m.local time.

The regional authorities announced that investigation has been started.

