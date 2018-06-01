Germany hopes U.S. will rethink tariffs after clear EU response

1 June 2018 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Friday he hopes a decisive response from the European Union to new U.S. tariffs will make President Donald Trump rethink his decision to impose levies on steel and aluminum imports, Reuters reports.

“We hope that the European response will result in a process of reflection in the USA,” Altmaier told German broadcaster ARD, adding the EU may look to work with Mexico and Canada on trade, also hit by the new tariffs.

