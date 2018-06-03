German police shoot man at Berlin Cathedral

3 June 2018 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

German police on Sunday shot a man who had rampaged through the Berlin Cathedral, police in the German capital said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread rumors, Reuters reported.

German media said police were called to the Berliner Dom, a major tourist attraction on the historic Museum Island, after a dispute between two people there.

“In the Berliner Dom in the city center our colleagues opened fire on a rampaging man shortly after 1600,” Berlin police said on twitter. “He was injured in the legs. Please avoid rumors.”

The Tagesspiegel newspaper said two people had been injured, the suspect and a man he had attacked.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Hamburg Airport temporarily stopped working because of short circuit
World 19:27
UK, German, Korean companies participate in construction of Tashkent City
Economy news 2 June 13:18
Bus carrying policemen overturns in Turkey
Turkey 2 June 10:39
BMW says may source more U.S. steel its auto plant after tariff move
Europe 1 June 17:34
Germany hopes U.S. will rethink tariffs after clear EU response
Europe 1 June 11:29
Georgia hosts head of German General Staff
Georgia 1 June 10:51
U.S. tariff move breaks international law - German finance minister
Economy news 1 June 09:45
Azerbaijan-EU energy co-op should become basis of strategic partnership in all spheres - minister
Oil&Gas 31 May 19:47
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Economy news 31 May 18:51
Merkel wants constructive talks with Italy
Europe 31 May 16:27
Iran, Uzbekistan to discuss development of railway infrastructure on Afghan border
Economy news 31 May 15:58
China says hopes Germany will view Chinese investments positively
China 31 May 15:14
Uzbekistan expands export of aluminium products to Europe, America
Economy news 30 May 11:15
Ankara police conducting large-scale anti-terrorist operation
Turkey 30 May 09:53
German FM vows to assist Iran's economy if it adheres to nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 30 May 00:32
First ever German-Kazakh agricultural forum to be held
Economy news 29 May 11:52
Germany's Merkel laments fraying of multilateral order
Europe 29 May 09:54
Germany seeking deal to end EU-U.S. trade dispute
Europe 28 May 14:26