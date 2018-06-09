EU calls for continued support for Jordan

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini on Saturday called for continued support for Jordan to address challenges, Xinhua reported citing the state-run Petra news agency.

She made the remarks at a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan in Amman, where she commended Jordan's efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East.

The king reviewed challenges Jordan is facing in various economic areas due to the regional conditions.

The two sides also discussed cooperation between Jordan and the EU and means to enhance cooperation in various areas.

The two sides stressed the need to reach a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, and voiced support for the creation of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the two-state solution.

The king also called for a political solution to the Syrian crisis and preserving the de-escalation zone in south Syria.

The zone was created last year following a tripartite agreement by Jordan, the United States and Russia.

