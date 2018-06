Germany is ready to discuss global trade imbalance to diffuse a dispute with the United States, which has imposed high tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from the European Union, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, Reuters reports.

“It is important that the Europeans act decisively,” he told the Deutschlandfunk public radio. “At the moment it seems that no solution is in sight, at least not in the short term.”

