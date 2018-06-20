Five injured after battery explodes at Tube station in north London

20 June 2018 03:11 (UTC+04:00)

At least five people have been wounded after an explosion at a Tube station in north London, according to Sky News.

Three of them were treated for minor injuries at the scene at Southgate station and two others have been taken to hospital, said London Ambulance Service.

A witness said several people on a packed escalator had been trampled on after the explosion sparked 6ft-high flames.

The blast was thought to have been caused by a battery short circuit, according to the Metropolitan Police.

The station, about eight miles from central London, was closed and the area cordoned off amid reports of a suspicious package.

Police later said the security scare was not believed to be terror related.

Azernews Newspaper
