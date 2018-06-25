Merkel still seeking European solution on migration

25 June 2018 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel continues to seek a European solution on the migration issue in talks with other European leaders, her spokesman said on Monday, after discussions among some European Union states failed to produce an agreement, Reuters reports.

“The chancellor is working with European partners to discuss European solutions,” Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference.

Merkel, facing a revolt by her Bavarian conservative allies that could break up her government, on Sunday said she would seek direct deals with separate EU states on migration, conceding the bloc had failed to find a joint solution to the issue threatening her government.

