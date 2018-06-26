Homes evacuated following fire in Brussels

A fire broke out on Monday evening in a warehouse in north Brussels, Xinhua reported.

According to local police, about ten homes have been evacuated, and the situation is now under control.

The fire took place around 7:20 p.m. on the roof of a shed located at the corner of the Aerschot street and Brabant street in Schaerbeek. The building was undergoing renovation, said the police.

The fire took very quickly and caused a thick cloud of smoke visible several kilometers away.

A spokesman for the Brussels fire service said earlier that no injuries have been reported.

Brussels public prosecutor's office is currently investigating the case.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news