Homes evacuated following fire in Brussels

26 June 2018 03:26 (UTC+04:00)

A fire broke out on Monday evening in a warehouse in north Brussels, Xinhua reported.

According to local police, about ten homes have been evacuated, and the situation is now under control.

The fire took place around 7:20 p.m. on the roof of a shed located at the corner of the Aerschot street and Brabant street in Schaerbeek. The building was undergoing renovation, said the police.

The fire took very quickly and caused a thick cloud of smoke visible several kilometers away.

A spokesman for the Brussels fire service said earlier that no injuries have been reported.

Brussels public prosecutor's office is currently investigating the case.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Belgium crushes Tunisia 5-2 as Hazard, Lukaku score double
Other News 23 June 19:26
Turkmenistan, Belgium hold political consultations
Turkmenistan 22 June 13:28
U.S. security chief Bolton to visit Moscow for talks on Trump, Putin meeting
US 21 June 12:38
State Minister for Asylum and Migration of Belgium visits Georgia
Georgia 13 June 10:46
Fire at thread factory in Istanbul
Turkey 11 June 10:14
Huge fire burns warehouses storing ballot boxes in Baghdad
Other News 10 June 20:26
Azerbaijan's defense minister to attend NATO meeting
Politics 7 June 14:13
New partnership agreement to update Azerbaijan-EU co-op: Jankauskas
Politics 2 June 15:56
UK plans to give Northern Ireland joint UK, EU status
Europe 1 June 11:32
Islamic State claims Belgian attack as city mourns
Europe 31 May 00:15
Azerbaijan, Belgium mull simplification of visa regime
Politics 30 May 20:35
Court of Brussels withdraws arrest from assets of Kazakh National Fund
Economy news 30 May 12:14
Belgium probes Liege attack as terrorist incident
Europe 29 May 15:58
Gunman shoots police in Liege, four dead
Europe 29 May 14:16
Jens Stoltenberg: Georgia has all the tools needed for NATO membership
Georgia 29 May 10:20
Germany hopes Italy will form stable, pro-EU government soon
Europe 28 May 12:56
Four people injured in fire at Europa-Park in Rust, Germany
Europe 27 May 14:23
EU finance ministers strike deal on overhaul of banking capital rules
Europe 25 May 14:29